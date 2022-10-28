ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Arnot Health is holding a First Responder Appreciation Event on Thursday, November 3rd. It is taking place from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Clarion Inn in Elmira (760 E Water St, Elmira, NY 14901).

The appreciation event is for first responders in the area and will feature a cocktail reception and a presentation from Arnot Health Emergency Department Physician Dylan Kellogg, MD. The presentation will feature the importance of wellness for first responders and what they can do to recharge.

The event is sponsored by Arnot Health and pre-registration is required. You can register and find more information here. It is held as a thank you for all first responders contribute to their communities.