ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Over two months after the first reports of problems with its patient portal system, Arnot Health said there may still be ongoing issues because the upload of patient records to a cloud-based system is taking longer than expected.

In a statement on July 27, 2022, Arnot Health said:

Our electronic health record vendor is uploading the balance of the patient records to the new, cloud-based portal environment, and that process has taken longer than originally anticipated. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we ensure that the patient test and appointment data from the period of the service interruption is uploaded and available. Statement from Arnot Health on ongoing patient portal technical issues

The issues were first reported in mid-May 2022, when 18 News received emails, calls, and messages from local residents saying they were unable to schedule appointments, get prescriptions or test results, and even had appointments canceled.

In early June, Arnot said the technical issues affecting outpatient offices were resolved and functionality was restored. The hospital added that the outage was not caused by malicious activity.

However, despite Arnot’s June announcement that the portal was up and running, community members continued to report some technical problems.

18 News will continue to follow updates and provide information on Arnot’s progress as it becomes available.