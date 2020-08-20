Arnot Health Foundation holding “No-Show Gala”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Health Foundation will be holding its “No-Show Gala” on Oct. 17, 2020, to honor all of the new providers who joined the “Arnot Family” and their essential workers.

The donor being honored this year is the Josh Palmer Fund for its support of the Falck Cancer Center at Arnot Health.

For twenty years, the Palmer Fund has raised money to assist cancer patients and their families. Through corporate sponsorship of events like basketball and golf tournaments, the fund helps patients meet the expenses brought on by their illness. Medication, co-pays, and travel expenses have all been funded by the Palmer Family, in gratitude for the successful care Josh Palmer received at the Falck Cancer Center when he was in his 20s.

“This is a wonderful honor,” Josh, a 20-year cancer survivor said, “but the people to truly honor are the members of this community who have supported our efforts for 20 years.”

This year’s “No-Show Gala” will offer area businesses and individuals a chance to say thanks to the Palmer Family by a sponsorship or in-kind donation.

Those who reserve a non-existent seat for the “no-show event” will be entered into an online drawing for locally themed packages.

For all the information, call 607-737-7004 or visit http://www.arnothealth.org/donate-to-arnot-health.