Arnot Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Arnot Mall, Ira Davenport

(WETM) – Arnot Health is holding two mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics and three smaller clinics over the next week.

The two large clinics will be held at the Arnot Mall on Thursday and Friday, March 11 and 12, as well as the three smaller clinics at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital in Bath on March 15, 16 and 17.

Date: Time: Location: Vaccine:

Thursday, March 11 9 am to 6 pm Arnot Mall Single-dose Janssen

Friday, March 12 9 am to 6 pm Arnot Mall 1st dose Pfizer

Monday, March 15 8 am to Noon IDMH 1st dose Pfizer

Tuesday, March 16 8 am to 3 pm IDMH 1st dose Pfizer

Wednesday, March 17 8 am to Noon IDMH 1st dose Pfizer

Registration for all COVID-19 vaccine clinics is on a first-come, first-served basis, and the clinics will be closed when all appointments are taken. No walk-ins will be accepted.

For more information on eligibility and COVID-19 vaccine registration, go to the Arnot Health website at arnothealth.org.