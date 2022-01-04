Arnot Health holding multiple COVID vaccine clinics across Southern Tier

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A medic places two vials of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines (L to R): Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, on a table before administering doses at a Clalit Health Services Medical Centre in east Jerusalem on August 10, 2021. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WETM) – Arnot Health will be holding several COVID-19 vaccine clinics through the rest of the month in the Southern Tier.

The clinics will offer all doses of all three vaccines. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted until 30 minutes before the clinic closes.

Any children 5-11 years old getting a vaccine must have an appointment; walk-ins will not be accepted for the pediatric vaccine clinics.

The full list of times and locations is below:

  • Arnot Mall Event Center – Every Wednesday through February – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.
  • Watkins Glen Community Center – Every Friday through February – 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Elm Chevrolet, Elmira – Thursday, January 6 – 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
  • Watkins Glen Community Center – January 7, January 28, and February 18 – 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
  • Tioga Downs – Nichols, NY – Monday, January 10 – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
  • Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, January 11 – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
  • Elmira College Cowles Hall – Thursday, January 13 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
  • Bradford Central School District – Friday, January 14 – 3:30 – 6:30 pm
  • Bradford Central School District – Friday, January 14 – 3:30 – 6:30 pm
  • Elmira College Cowles Hall – Thursday, February 10 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-952-2662 or by visiting Arnot’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now