Arnot Health holding multiple COVID vaccine clinics across Southern Tier

(WETM) – Arnot Health will be holding several COVID-19 vaccine clinics through the rest of the month in the Southern Tier.
The clinics will offer all doses of all three vaccines. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted until 30 minutes before the clinic closes.
Any children 5-11 years old getting a vaccine must have an appointment; walk-ins will not be accepted for the pediatric vaccine clinics.
The full list of times and locations is below:
- Arnot Mall Event Center – Every Wednesday through February – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.
- Watkins Glen Community Center – Every Friday through February – 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Elm Chevrolet, Elmira – Thursday, January 6 – 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
- Watkins Glen Community Center – January 7, January 28, and February 18 – 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- Tioga Downs – Nichols, NY – Monday, January 10 – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
- Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, January 11 – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
- Elmira College Cowles Hall – Thursday, January 13 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Bradford Central School District – Friday, January 14 – 3:30 – 6:30 pm
- Bradford Central School District – Friday, January 14 – 3:30 – 6:30 pm
- Elmira College Cowles Hall – Thursday, February 10 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-952-2662 or by visiting Arnot’s website.