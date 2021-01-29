Arnot Health holds new COVID-19 vaccination clinic

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Arnot Health held a vaccination clinic at the Arnot Mall Event Center in the former Macy’s space on Jan. 29.

All available appointments were taken in advance of this two-day clinic.

In total, since the beginning of its vaccination effort on Dec. 15., Arnot Health has given approximately 7,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including more than 1,800 second dose vaccines. Eligible individuals, following Phase 1a and 1b of the New York State Department of Health’s vaccination plan, are Arnot employees, those in essential positions such as law enforcement, fire, and public health, and those 65 or older.