Arnot Health hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Arnot Health will offer all three COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital in Bath on Tuesday, July 20th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with walk-ins accepted until 1:30 pm.

Pfizer, which is authorized for those 12 years of age and older, Moderna, which is authorized for those 18 and older and Johnson & Johnson one-dose for those 18 and older will all be available.

Registration for the event is available online at arnothealth.org/vaccine-info-individuals or by calling 1-800-952-2662.

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital is located at 7571 State Route 54 in Bath.

In addition, Arnot Health offers a vaccine clinic every Wednesday in July at the Arnot Mall Event Center. Those clinics are held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with walk-ins available until 4:30 pm.