Arnot Health offers HIV testing clinics June 28-July 2 in Elmira and Ithaca

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – National HIV Testing Day is June 27 and Arnot Health’s HIV Clinic will be observing this day by offering free rapid HIV tests from June 28th to July 2nd in locations in Elmira and Ithaca.

“It can be a very difficult thing when receiving a test and receiving the results, whether they be positive or negative,” Logan Yovanovitch, prep navigator with HIV clinic at Arnot Health, said. “The science for treatment options for people living with HIV has grown and expanded…There’s no decrease in life expectancy. People who are living with HIV can live long and healthy lives.”

The rapid HIV test provides results in 20 minutes and is offered daily at Arnot Health.

“Testing is easy. It’s efficient, effective, and it’s accessible. It’s always here. It’s something that we offer year round,” Yovanovitch continued.

The staff of Arnot’s HIV Clinic will also be available to answer questions in Arnot’s Green Space, adjacent to the Falck Cancer Center on the AOMC Campus, on Friday, June 25th.

Anna Lechowska, Director of the HIV Clinic, said, “It’s important for there to be no stigma attached to HIV testing. It is something that should be done once a year, as a standard part of a healthcare plan. The Ivy Clinic at Arnot is dedicated to quality, comprehensive HIV care, testing, and education.”

While walk-ins will be accepted for the testing, appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, please call 607-795-8161 or text 607-742-0044.

Hours of testing are: