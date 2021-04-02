Arnot Health opens milk depot at Arnot Ogden Medical Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health has opened a Milk Depot at Arnot Ogden Medical Center for mothers to donate unneeded breast milk.

The milk will be used to support premature babies and those who need supplemental funding for medican reasons.

Prior to this new location opening, the closest donation locations were in Binghamton or Ithaca.

Parents must first register with the NY Milk Bank, and undergo a screening process. This helps prevent any transmission of disease including HIV and Hepatitis. Once approved as a donor, parents can then bring their frozen milk to a milk depot location.

By providing a milk depot here, local families can donate their breast milk and use the Arnot Health depot as a drop-off location. Arnot acts as a transfer station, and ships the milk to the Milk Bank.

Once there, milk undergoes pasteurization and screening to ensure quality. This Human Donor Milk is used for premature neonates in the Arnot NICU and babies with medical reasons, including low blood sugar, jaundice and excess weight loss

For more information, call (607)735-5717.