Arnot Health pausing select elective surgeries as vaccine mandate deadline looms

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is temporarily pausing “non-emergent, elective procedures requiring an overnight stay” as they prepare to lose approximately five percent of their staff who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement released on Monday, the hospital system announced that 95 percent of its more than 3,000 employees had received the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of Monday’s state-mandated deadline for healthcare workers.

Included in the 95 percent number are employees who are partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as an undisclosed number of employees who received an exemption and will be subjected to testing.

Arnot says they will reassess their elective procedure decision daily and “adjust in accordance with the availability of resources.”

Arnot previously paused non-emergent, elective procedures from March 19 to May 20 last year due to the pandemic.

