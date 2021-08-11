Arnot Health raising money for a new CAT scan machine

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Keuka Health Care Foundation and Arnot Health are hosting a benefit event to raise money for a new diagnostic CAT scan machine for Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.

The event will be held at the Snug Harbor restaurant in Hammondsport Friday, Sept. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, grazing stations, and live music for $50 per person with all proceeds helping purchase the new machine.

Snug Harbor is located at 9068A Snug Harbor Drive, Hammondsport.

For information, and to RSVP, contact Kimberly Sprague at 607-776-8634 or Kimberly.sprague@arnothealth.org.