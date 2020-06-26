Arnot Health receives $10 million in federal funding

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health has received $10 million in federal funding as a “safety net” hospital for those without insurance, according to Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

The funding is part of a $290 million package for safety net hospitals across New York.

“Upstate New York’s ‘safety net’ hospitals were our critical, frontline defense against COVID-19 and it is only with their help that we were able to flatten the curve and begin the reopening process. As we begin to reopen, we must not forget the bravery and incredible sacrifices healthcare centers made to care for Upstate New York in our darkest hour,” said Senator Schumer. “I will continue to fight tirelessly to make sure New York’s world-class healthcare workforce and all our hospitals get all the federal support they need to get on the road to recovery.”

Brooks-TLC Hospital System and UPMC Chautauqua, also part of the NY 23rd Congressional District, also received funding.

Arnot Ogden Medical Center (district includes St. Joseph’s Elmira campus) Arnot Health $5,000,000 Brooks-TLC Hospital System Brooks-TLC Hospital System $5,000,000 Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital Arnot Health $5,000,000 UPMC Chautauqua $10,367,000

“Frontline workers have risked their lives and fought tirelessly to keep New Yorkers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Our safety net hospitals treated patients regardless of insurance status and because of their sacrifice, New York is progressing toward a safe reopening. As we move forward, this funding will provide direct relief to help these critical hospitals recover financially. I am grateful to our health care workers for their tireless work and devotion to public health and I will continue fighting for the resources needed to repair and recover.”