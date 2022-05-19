(WETM) — After concerns from members of the community, Arnort Health has responded to reports that patients have been unable to schedule appointments.

After receiving several calls, emails, and messages from local residents about the issue, 18 News reached out to Arnot for an update on their current technical issues.

Arnot Health outpatient offices are currently experiencing a technical computer issue. We are working 24/7 to resolve this issue, so that our patients do not experience delays in appointments, prescription refills, or non-critical outpatient testing/results. Services at Arnot Health Hospitals are not impacted by this issue. This situation is the result of a technical issue, not the result of any malicious activity. The security of patient information has not been compromised. As always, our number one priority is maintaining the safety of our patients and the continuity of care as we work to resolve this problem as quickly as possible. We greatly apologize for any inconvenience, and we thank our patients for their understanding. Arnot Health

Arnot did not supply a direct timeline for when the issue will be fixed.

18 News will continue to monitor this story and bring updates on these reported technical issues.