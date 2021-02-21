Arnot Health resumes limited hospital visitation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Arnot Health announced they are allowing limited hospital visitation beginning Feb. 22.

These guidelines strictly apply to Arnot’s hospitals, not their nursing homes.

The visiting hours for Arnot’s medical facilities are:

Arnot Ogden Medical Center: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. No visitation will be allowed in the Infusion center

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Campus (ARU/New Dawn, BSU, and C4 Medical Rehab): Visitation to be scheduled by department by calling 607-733-6541

Per the official press release, Arnot Health is following NYS Department of Health (DOH) guidelines for visitation. No patients with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection will be permitted visitors at this time, unless it is an end-of-life situation.

More details regarding this update are provided below:

1. Visitors will be limited to one person per day unless a limited number of additional persons is determined to be appropriate to allow at the bedside (i.e. end-of-life situations). Exceptions will be two visitors (parents only) for NICU and pediatric patients.

2. Visits will not exceed four hours per day per patient, depending on the patient’s status and condition.

3. Patients can only designate two people as visitors. If a patient is unable to provide this information, it will be provided by the health care proxy, next of kin or care partner.

4. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older except in rare circumstances as determined by the hospital nursing supervisor.

5. All visitors must undergo symptom and temperature checks upon entering the facility, and shall be denied entry if they report significant COVID-19 exposure or symptoms during the prior 14 days or have a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

6. Visitors who do not have a face mask will be provided one before being allowed to enter the facility. Visitors will be expected to continue to wear this mask at all times while within the facility. Those who fail to comply will be asked to leave. If a visitor is wearing a gaiter, bandana, or other face covering that does not meet our requirements, they will be provided a face mask.

7. Visitors will be advised how to perform meticulous hand hygiene.

8. Patients undergoing same day procedures (surgery, Interventional Radiology, Heart Institute) may be accompanied by a companion, who may remain with the patient through the initial intake process and then rejoin the patient for the discharge process.

9. In the Emergency Department, bedside visitation will remain at the discretion of the provider and/or nurse caring for the patient, and there is no specific visitation time. Visitors will also be restricted to one at a time, unless a limited number is appropriate, such as during end-of-life situations

10. Infusion Center patients and those requiring outpatient testing (lab, radiology, EEG, EKG) should not have a visitor with them unless required as a support person.

The only support persons allowed at the bedside will be for the following patients: