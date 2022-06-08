ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Arnot Health has released a statement saying the computer issue affecting outpatient offices has been successfully resolved.

In the statement, Arnot says that all office functionality has been restored, with Patient Portal access expected to be restored by the end of June.

Arnot also states that the situation was the result of a technical issue, not the result of any malicious activity and that the security of patient information was not compromised.

If you are an Arnot Medical Services patient with any questions regarding diagnostic testing, lab results, or upcoming appointments, Arnot is encouraging you to call your provider’s office.

The statement comes after weeks of outages with patients reporting issues scheduling appointments, receiving prescriptions, receiving test results, and having appointments canceled.

The full statement has been attached below.



The computer issue affecting Arnot Health outpatient offices has been successfully resolved, with all office functionality restored (services at Arnot Health Hospitals were not impacted by this issue).

THIS SITUATION WAS THE RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE, NOT ANY MALICIOUS ACTIVITY. THE SECURITY OF PATIENT INFORMATION WAS NOT COMPROMISED.

Patient Portal access is expected to be restored by the end of June. We appreciate your patience while we ensure that the patient test and appointment data from the period of the service interruption is uploaded and available.

In the interim, if you are an Arnot Medical Services (AMS) patient with any questions regarding diagnostic testing, lab results, upcoming appointments, etc., we encourage you to call your provider’s office.