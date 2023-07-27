ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Ogden Medical Center will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on their campus next week for area residents.

The drive will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 4, in the Petrie Conference Center on the Medical Center campus. All blood types are needed.

Anyone that is interested in donating is invited to register by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visiting www.redcrossblood.org/make-donation to register online.

Advance appointments are recommended but walk-ins will be taken throughout the day as staff members are able to accommodate them.