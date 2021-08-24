Arnot Health to offer Covid vaccine clinics; third shot for immunocompromised

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is offering several upcoming clinics for residents to receive Covid-19 vaccines, including the recommended third dose for those who are immunocompromised.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important step you can take to protect yourself and your community from Covid-19,” says Dr. Steven Heneghan, Chief Medical Officer for Arnot Health. “The local numbers are going in the wrong direction, and we do not want to lose any of the hard-fought ground we have gained.”

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:

  • · Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
  • · Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
  • · Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
  • · Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
  • · Advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • · Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Clinics will be held in various locations and at times to fit any schedule:

  • Arnot Mall Event Center – Every Wednesday in August, September & October 2021 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • – Golden Glow Fire Company – Thursday, August 26 – Noon – 2:00 p.m.
  • – Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Tuesday, August 31 – 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • – Elmira College – Wednesday, September – 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • – Watkins Glen Community Center – Friday, September 3 – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • – Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Tuesday, September 7 – 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • – Elmira College – Monday, September 13 – 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • – Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, September 14 – Noon – 4:00 p.m.

Appointments can be made by visiting.arnothealth.org/vaccine-info-individuals or by calling 1-800-952-2662. Walk-ins are also welcome up until 30 minutes before the end of the clinic.

