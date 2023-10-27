N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health will be offering multiple flu and COVID vaccine clinics this November.

With flu season underway, people ages 18 and over are welcome to get a flu vaccine, COVID vaccine or both at one of Arnot’s vaccine clinics. As of right now, Arnot only offers the Moderna vaccine for COVID.

The vaccine clinics will be taking place at the following dates, times and locations:

Friday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Petrie West

Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Petrie West

Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Conference room

Monday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Elm Chevrolet

Pre-registration for the clinic is encouraged but not required, walk-ins will be accepted. You can pre-register for a clinic by calling 607-737-4499. Please make sure to bring a copy of your insurance card, front and back, when you attend.