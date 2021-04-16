Arnot Health to reach 30K vaccinations this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It is a fantastic milestone in the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic. Arnot Health has announced that this weekend they will reach their 30 thousandth shot given. the shot will be given out at their vaccination site at the Arnot Mall at the former Macy’s store.

18 News spoke to the president and CEO of Arnot Health about this milestone and what it means for the community. “It’s an incredible milestone and it is a testament to the dedication and the commitment and the talent of so many people, working with artists, all of our volunteers, our nurses, our clinical and non-clinical staff, and really the support of the community.” Said Jonathan Lawrence. He also thanked the Arnot Medical staff for their work throughout the entire pandemic.

He also discussed possible reluctance to the vaccine and stated that there are things we do every day that, statistically, are more dangerous than the vaccine. He urges any and all people that are eligible to get vaccinated, to do so.

Arnot Health will be hosting a vaccination clinic at the Arnot Mall Saturday, April 17th from 9 AM until 5 PM. They will be administering the Pfizer vaccination.

