ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday season is traditionally a time of year when donated blood supplies are light, the Red Cross says, so the organization is teaming up with Arnot Health to hold a blood drive in December.

Arnot announced that it will hold a community blood drive at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Roe Ave. on December 9, 2022. The drive will run from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Red Cross says that almost 30,000 units of blood are needed every day in the U.S. Additionally, the organization said the holiday season is usually the most challenging in terms of blood supply.

According to the Red Cross, many people delay giving blood during the holidays because of seasonal illness, travel, and holiday events.