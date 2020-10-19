Arnot hosting flu shot clinics in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health will be holding public flu shot clinics at Wisner Park and Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
The clinics will take place as follows:
– Saturday, October 24 from 9 am to Noon in Wisner Park in Elmira for walk-up service
– Saturday, October 31th from 9 am to Noon on the Arnot Ogden Medical Center campus, Ogden Avenue entrance for drive-thru service
– Saturday, November 7 from 9 am to Noon on the Arnot Ogden Medical Center campus, Ogden Avenue
Registration for all clinics must be made by calling Arnot’s Health on Demand at 607-737-4499.
These clinics are for those 18 years of age and older. Contact your child’s healthcare provider to have them vaccinated.
While we are in the midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot. The symptoms of the two illnesses can be very similar and successful treatment will depend on having a full understanding of which condition you are facing.
