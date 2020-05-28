Arnot Mall announces reopening protocols, hours for visitors

(WETM) – The Arnot Mall has installed hand sanitizing stations and will be encouraging face coverings for guests when they officially reopen on May 29.

In addition, the mall says they have increased cleaning and sanitizing of high-volume areas and eliminated seating in the common area and food court temporarily.

The mall will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. Individual business hours and reopening dates for stores may vary and information will be updated on the mall’s website.