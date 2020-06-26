Arnot Mall event center hosting mall shops not previously open to the public

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Event Center inside the Arnot Mall will make room for shuttered mall shops that don’t have an outdoor entrance to sell their products.

Other businesses in the mall with outdoor entrances such as JCPenney have been able to reopen despite the Governor’s order that malls as a whole remain closed.

The mall announced the move on Facebook Friday afternoon, saying that the event center will be open each weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The mall had previously announced plans to reopen but were told to remain closed by the Governor.