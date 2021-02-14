Arnot Mall GameStop, Christopher & Banks closing; Victoria’s Secret shuttered, removed from directory

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – GameStop and women’s apparel retailer Christopher & Banks in the Arnot Mall will soon be the next national retailers closing their Horseheads locations.

On Saturday both stores had going out of business signs across their windows, with GameStop’s signs say they will close this week.

In 2020 GameStop announced plans to close hundreds of stores, a plan that remained despite Reddit users forcing the company’s stock price to skyrocket this year.

In January 2021 Christopher & Banks filed for bankruptcy and announced plans to close all locations.





Among the other empty stores in the mall was Victoria’s Secret, which has been removed from both the mall and company directories.

In recent years the mall has lost several large retailers such as Sears, Things Remembered, and Macy’s, as well as local stores and restaurants like Fanboys Cafe.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the building to close for several months until the Governor lifted most restrictions in July.

18 News has reached out to the Arnot Mall for comment on the latest closings.