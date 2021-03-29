Arnot Mall Regal movie theater reopening in May

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Regal Theatres has announced that they will reopen their Arnot Mall location on May 14.

The theater has been closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the mall has been open since last summer after installing new air filters required by the state.

The Arnot Mall location is one of hundreds of theaters reopening across the country due to loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

In New York, movie theaters and guests must follow the New York State reopening guidelines outlined in phase four, including social distancing while seated.

18 News has reached out to the Arnot Mall for comment.

Other independent and local movie theaters, such as Corning’s Palace Theatre, have reopened during the pandemic, but larger theaters have mostly remained shuttered.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.