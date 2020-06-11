Arnot Mall remains closed, individual stores/restaurants reopening

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Mall will remain closed until Governor Andrew Cuomo releases guidelines for malls to reopen in New York.

The Arnot Mall released the following statement confirming that they remain closed but that more individual stores and restaurants will open in the coming days.

Arnot Mall is adhering to the current guidance from Albany, with hopes that Malls will soon be able to reopen. As stated in phase 2 guidance (see below), Malls are to keep their common areas closed to the public until further notice. Mooney’s and Ruby Tuesday’s will be open this weekend, as they have exterior entrances, Burlington opens tomorrow, and JC Penney will open on June 17. Olympia and HL Stephens opened with Phase 2. We anxiously await good news from the Governor.’

The mall had previously announced its plans to reopened but rescinded that date after receiving new guidance from the Governor’s office.

H.L. Stephens announced on social media that their Arnot Mall location is open due to them having an outside entrance to the building.

Olympia Sports, who also has an outside entrance, is also listed as open on the mall directory.

GameStop, AgeLess Spa, Cinnabon, and T-Shirt Studio are each listed for curbside pickup, and Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill is open for pickup only.