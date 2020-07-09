Arnot Mall reopening July 10 with new air filters

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM/WSYR) – The Arnot Mall will reopen on Friday, July 10 at 11 a.m. after acquiring the air filters required by Governor Cuomo.

The mall will be open Mondays through Saturdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“From day one, Arnot Mall has followed all state and local guidelines; the extended closure has been very challenging for everyone involved, but we are committed to providing a safe environment to all. We have been patiently waiting to reopen, and in order to do so this Friday, our team traveled all over New York State to acquire the MERV rated air filters with the approved rating level. Arnot Mall is reopening tomorrow at 11am and will be open Mondays through Saturdays 11a-7p and Sundays 11a-6p. Our retailers are working hard to get their stores prepared and their workforce in place in order to open as timely as possible. We suggest everyone visit www.arnotmall.com in order to confirm individual store openings and hours. Arnot Mall has hand sanitation stations throughout the mall, signage reminding everyone to practice social distancing, an increased cleaning and disinfecting regime, and enhanced air filtration in place; masks will be required when entering the mall. We are excited to welcome back our friends, retailers and our community!” Shelly Rich

Governor Cuomo said last week that he will require malls to install MERV-11 filters at a minimum, but the guidelines now require the highest-grade MERV filter the building’s current HVAC system will allow.

According to information shared by Governor Cuomo at his briefing last Monday, he claims the COVID-19 virus particle is 0.125 micron in diameter.

His requirement calls for a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter designed to catch particles 0.01 micron and bigger.

Cuomo said, “They have different filters that filter out different sized particles. And they have filters that can actually filter out and catch the COVID virus. For large mall reopenings, which we haven’t done yet, we’re going to make this mandatory. I would recommend, the state recommends, for all businesses and offices – they explore the potential for their air conditioning/air filtration system, adding a filter that can filter out the COVID virus.”

The guidelines set by New York state read: “Malls must submit such documentation to DOH for review and approval to operate at a lesser filtration rating of MERV-11 or MERV-12 with additional ventilation and air filtration mitigation protocols.”

Screening mall workers, but not customers, for COVID-19 symptoms will also be required by the state.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss told 18 News that the mall had removed benches inside to help promote social distancing and limit high-touch areas.

Several stores inside the mall have set up curbside pickup options and the mall used its event center, which has an outside entrance, to set up areas for stores without outside entrances.