Arnot Ogden Medical Center opens new medical observation rooms

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health gave 18 News a preview of the latest phase of its Emergency Department expansion and renovation project at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

The newly renovated spaces include a new isolation room and three multi-use treatment rooms as well as the newly constructed 11-room behavioral health and observation unit. The new areas are expected to go into service tomorrow, Friday, January 22nd. They will go into service as part of Arnot’s next phase of emergency department renovation and expansion, which began in January of 2020 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

When asked about the challenges of construction during a global pandemic the President and CEO of Arnot Health, Jonathan Lawrence, said “Our staff really deserve a tremendous amount of credit in the emergency department for dealing with the challenges of construction and renovation and significantly increased demand for emergency department services throughout this period of time and dealing with people who are extremely sick as a result.”

The new construction accounts for an additional 8,600 square feet added to the facility. The emergency department already has 21,000 square feet of service space.

The new medical observation rooms will be used by the emergency department temporarily while construction is still ongoing. “While we finished the rest of the renovation and then once everything is completed, we’ll be able to use this for medical observation as well.” said Dr. Jeremy Lux, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine.