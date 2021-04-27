Arnot Ogden Medical Center School of Nursing holds 137th commencement

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Ogden Medical Center School of Nursing held its 137th commencement with five graduates of the 2-year diploma program.

All five of the graduates are beginning their careers with Arnot Health.

This year’s graduates are:

· Christina Kori Austin – Elmira Heights

· Marykae E. Davis – Elmira

· Megan Rita DePadua – Elmira

· Gabrielle Nicole Jankowski – Elmira

· Heather R. Standt – Elmira

The Class of 2021 also received several awards:

The Caroline Prutsman Award – Heather Standt

The award is a memorial to a former director of nursing and is presented to that member of the graduating class who best demonstrated excellence in nursing practice and professionalism.

The Arnot Ogden Medical Center School of Nursing Alumni Award – Megan DePadua

This award is presented by the Alumni Association to the member of the graduating class who attained the highest cumulative average of 3.5 or above.

Dr. R. Scott Howland Award – Christine Austin

This is presented by the Obstetrics-Gynecology Department of the Arnot Ogden Medical Center and the Howland family to the member of the graduating class who has demonstrated outstanding proficiency in maternity nursing.

Isabelle Whitney Award – Megan DePadua

This award is presented by the Arnot Ogden Auxiliary to the member of the graduating class who has demonstrated outstanding performance both scholastically and in clinical practice in honor of the first President and one of the founders of the organization.

Student Association Award – Christine Austin

This award is presented by the Student Association to the member of the graduating class who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in Student Association activities.

Dr. George Murphy Award – Gabrielle Jankowski

This award is a memorial to a former pediatrician and is presented to the member of the graduating class who has demonstrated the greatest proficiency in pediatric nursing.

Perioperative Nursing Award – Marykae Davis

This is presented to the member of the graduating class who has demonstrated proficiency in perioperative nursing.

Heart of Gold Award – Marykae Davis

This award is presented to a member of the graduating class who has delivered exceptionally kind and compassionate nursing care to those in need, especially when caring for end-of-life patients.

Professional Nurses of the Twin Tiers Award – Heather Standt

Presented to a member of the graduating class from Steuben, Chemung, Schuyler, or Tompkins County. This award is offered on the basis of demonstrating professional growth, maturity and commitment to the professional practice of nursing.