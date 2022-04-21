ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health has announced it will be hosting its “Healthcare Heroes Gala” again this summer to honor frontline workers in the community.

The Arnot Health Foundation will hold the Gala at the Elmira Country Club with food from worldwide cuisines. In the announcement, Arnot said, “This year’s event will honor all the essential workers whose extraordinary efforts helped Arnot Health respond to the Pandemic.”

Individuals can make a sponsorship or an in-kind donation to honor Arnot’s donors Donald and Joanne Quick. Mr. Quick will be retiring as Chairman of the Arnot Health Board in May, and Mrs. Quick is a member of the St. Joseph’s Auxiliary.

The Gala will be on June 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. Information and tickets are available by calling 607-737-7004 or by visiting Arnot’s website.