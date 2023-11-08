ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health’s Department of Public Safety is offering a free New York State Security Guard Pre-Assignment Class this weekend.

The class will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Arnot Ogden main campus in the Clute Education Building. In addition to the free training, Arnot Health will be offering same day applications and interviews for public safety positions within the health system.

The program serves as a prerequisite for those entering new positions and is designed to meet current training needs. The program will also refresh or update guards on changes in the security field. A guard must complete this course as a prerequisite to obtain or renew their guard registration.

For more information or to register for the program, contact 607-737-4438 or jason.miccio@arnothealth.org.