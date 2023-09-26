Update — Elmira Police have confirmed that the search warrant was conducted in connection to a robbery that took place sometime last night, either late Sept. 25 or early Sept. 26. Stick with 18 News as more information is expected to come out later today.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents on the southside of Elmira were met with heavy police activity on Tuesday as they blocked off the road and conducted arrests at a house.

According to a reporter on the scene, at least five people were seen being taken out of a residence in handcuffs after a search warrant was conducted. The fifth individual taken from the house was driven away from the scene by police while the other four remained at the scene.

The reporter at the scene claimed police closed off a portion of the road in front of a home at 366 Fulton Street near the Mt Zoar Street intersection around 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Numerous vehicles from the Elmira Police Department are in the area as they continue the search.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available to us.