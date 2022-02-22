Arson at Salvation Army in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Feb. 22, local officials responded to a reported fire inside the Salvation Army Store on 381 Elmira Road in Ithaca.

At approximately 11:08 a.m., the Ithaca Police Department and Ithaca Fire Department responded to the scene. During the initial investigation, they learned that a clothes rack was intentionally set on fire by an unknown female who was shopping inside the store.

The fire was put out without any major damage or injury. The female was described as white, thin build, 5’9″ to 6’0″, long brown hair, and in her mid 30’s.

If anyone not interviewed by the Officers on scene witnessed this incident or has further information, please contact the Ithaca Police Department.

IPD Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips