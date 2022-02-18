CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- An event is happening to honor Black History Month here in the Twin Tiers.

“Art Feeds the Soul Event for Youth” is happening Saturday, February 26th at the 171 Cedar Arts Center in Corning. This event celebrates Black History Month.

There is a program for ages five to fifteen titled “Imagine the Dream” there are two identical sessions with 20 attendees per session to allow for social distancing. Session 1 takes place in the morning from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM and the second is from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Drake House Studio Theater. It will feature Nana Anim who will lead an African Drumming & Dance Workshop and Adrian McGrady on Flute along with others.

The second portion of the day is an Art Workshop for teens aged 12-15 with Sam Somostrada. It runs from Noon until 3:00 PM at the Ackerman Art Studio and is limited to 10 attendees. According to the 171 Cedar Arts Center, ” Students will learn color theory, color mixing and mark-making, basics of abstract art, including Expressionism and a history of American abstract artists. Students will take home an original painting that they create in a style that resembles abstract art by renowned artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.”

The event is free to attend and requires you to register at https://171cedararts.org/product/bhm-art-feeds-the-soul/

The event is brought to us by the Corning Black Employees Network and the 171 Cedar Arts Center.