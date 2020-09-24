Artic League prepares for their upcoming holiday season amid Coronavirus Pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday season is on the horizon and the Coronavirus Pandemic affected most people and non-profits were no exception.

18 news spoke with The Artic League President, Christina Sonsire about what their game plan is for the upcoming holiday season.

People in the community will not have to worry about if Christmas is going to happen at The Artic League. Sonsire is confident they will make it happen as they have since 1912.

“The Arctic League is often called Chemung County’s oldest charity, we’ve been around since 1912 and we haven’t missed a Christmas yet. We have plans in place to ensure that Christmas in 2020 will happen with the Arctic league,” Sonsire said. “It may look a little bit different, but we are confident that as we work along with the community and literally the thousands of volunteers that help make Christmas with The Artic League happen. Each year, that we’re going to be able to get it done again.”

Events such as the telethon will be look different as well.

“It may not be held in person, but the good news for the community is that we have been in contact with top talent that lives in Sherman county or that has ties back to the community. And we’re convinced we’re going to put on one heck of a show at the show it’s also going to be a bit different,” Sonsire said. “We know that people are struggling financially and other nonprofits need money so at the telethon the message is going to be just like it is today. Please donate if you can, but don’t feel stressed or pressured to do so.”

Sonsire also said you are a family in need this season to please fill out an application. Paper applications were sent out to all the schools in the areas and they can also be picked up at their headquarters in Elmira on 249 W Clinton Street.

Online applications are not available at this moment but Sonsire said when they are they will be put on their website and social media pages.

For more information on volunteering and donating to The Artic League, visit their website.