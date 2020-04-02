As Instacart employees strike across the country, one local driver tells us why that isn’t an option

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – As coronavirus fears grow, some Instacart employees walking off the job on Monday… demanding greater safeguards as well as hazard pay.

Roger Rose, a local Instacart employee says that walking away isn’t an option.

“Because of the virus our job has literally tripled, before we’d sit around for maybe an hour to get a batch before this, now the batches are 4-5 batches nonstop”, said Rose.

Rose also said, “Everyone needs to eat so I think it’s our responsibility to not go on strike and help our fellow people out”.

Roger Rose also went on to say that while he and his fellow colleagues are on the front line of COVID-19, there is a reason they’re essential.

“A lot of people don’t have transportation nor do they have a job and i think it’s a great thing to let people know they can at least have groceries and risk their lives to deliver their groceries so they don’t have too” said, Rose.

So 18 News followed Rose on a delivery and after a quick trip to Wegmans to pick up the food, we were off to go deliver it. While most people as of lately are asking for their delivery to be left out on their doorsteps, Rose said he feels as if his work is going noticed.