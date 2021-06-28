As temperatures increase, so do fan and AC sales

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) – The heat and humidity have been the main weather story the last couple of days and it plans on sticking around for another day. A heat advisory was issued for Sunday and today which goes until 8:00 pm. Temperatures have been climbing into the 90s for multiple days and it feels like the upper 90s. Temperatures will drop to the 70s by the end of the week but the humidity will be sticking around.

Businesses like the Do it Center in Horseheads are seeing an uptick in sales of fans and air conditioners as many go to buy them to stay cool. Dehumidifiers are also starting to become a popular buy as people try to combat the humidity. I spoke with Max at the Do it Center about their cooling appliance sales.

“Their buying mostly the fans, ACs, and some dehumidifiers to get the humidity out of their house but I haven’t seen a large increase in dehumidifiers yet, key word.”

Sales look to increase as the heat stays for another day and no relief in humidity is expected this week. Remember to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors, and find somewhere cool to go. It will be worth it to grab a fan or air conditioner from your local appliance store to help beat the heat.