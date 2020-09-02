As the seasons change, think twice before you rake your leaves

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As of September 1st, we have entered Meteorological Fall, and though the official day doesn’t happen until the Autumnal Equinox later this month, you may start seeing some changes in the Twin Tiers.

Leaves will change color and eventually fall off the trees, and many will get the urge to rake up those leaves to obtain an arbitrary lawn aesthetics expectation. However, you should think twice before you rake those leaves up and consider your impact on your local ecosystem that you unknowingly share with hundreds of thousands of living organisms.

The falling of leaves is a natural occurrence and those leaves provide tons of nutrients to your lawn and all the organisms that live there. When you rake the leaves up and throw them away, those nutrients are thrown away with them. According to Dr. Robert Koble, Associate Professor of Biology at Corning Community College, the best thing you can do for your lawn is nothing at all. To let the grass grow naturally and the leaves lay where they fall. However, he knows that is an unrealistic expectation, so the next best thing you can do is mow over the leaves and allow them to compost into the lawn.

“So when thinking about lawn health or just health of any organism, whether it be plants or fungus or animals, they’re all part of a huge ecosystem, and an ecosystem is reliant on all these different organisms from worms to trees to grass.” Said Dr. Koble. “So when you rake your leaves, or when you leave your leaves you’re affecting not just the lawn, you’re affecting everything else. So if you want a really good lawn to think about the soil, think about the microbes, the little bugs, the creepy crawlies, that are in the soil, and you’ll have a good lawn.”

If you do collect the leaves, collect them in an open container, or pile them somewhere else on your property. Use the leaves as a much more natural fertilizer for your yard so the nutrients do not go to waste.