(WETM) – On Wednesday, Feb. 26, many Christians around the world begin the observance of Lent with Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday starts the 40-day period of Lent, which ends at midnight on Easter Sunday, April 12.

During that time, many Christians will give up something, such as their favorite food or activities in remembrance of Jesus’ fasting in the wilderness.

Here are some of the Ash Wednesday services in the Twin Tiers.

Chemung County

North Presbyterian Church – 921 College Ave, Elmira at 7 p.m.

The Park Church Elmira – 208 W Gray St, Elmira at 7 p.m.

Steuben County

First Presbyterian Church of Bath – 6 E Morris St, Bath at 7 p.m.

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church – 122 Liberty St, Bath at 12 PM – 3 PM

Tioga County, Pa.

St. James Episcopal Church of Mansfield PA – 30 E Wellsboro St, Mansfield at 7 p.m.

Calvary United Methodist Church – 6 Franklin Street, Lawrenceville at 7 p.m.

Covington United Methodist Church – 2169 N Williamson Rd, Covington at 7 p.m.

Bradford County

Sayre Christian Church – 427 S Keystone Ave, Sayre at 7 p.m.

