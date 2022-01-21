At least one injured after crash between car and garbage truck

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person is injured after an accident between a car and a garbage truck in the Town of Erin Friday morning.

Reports of a car that had crashed into a garbage truck first came into 18 News around 10:20 a.m. Crews told 18 News that one man was waiting to be airlifted to a local hospital.

The accident happened on Breesport Road, and traffic was blocked off at Langdon Hill Road, according to an 18 News reporter on the scene.

This is a developing story. 18 News will provide updates as they become available.