At least one injured after crash between car and garbage truck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person is injured after an accident between a car and a garbage truck in the Town of Erin Friday morning.

Reports of a car that had crashed into a garbage truck first came into 18 News around 10:20 a.m. Crews told 18 News that one man was waiting to be airlifted to a local hospital.

The accident happened on Breesport Road, and traffic was blocked off at Langdon Hill Road, according to an 18 News reporter on the scene.

This is a developing story. 18 News will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now