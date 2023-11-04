BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) –The Athens Township PBA and the Sayre PBA are asking the community to help them help families in need this holiday season.

The Athens PBA and the Sayre PBA announced on Facebook this week that they are now accepting donations for their annual Sirens for Santa campaign. Every year, the two Police Benevolent Associations collect donations and distribute items like new shoes, coats, clothing, and toys to families who live in the Athens Area School District and the Sayre Area School District ahead of Christmas.

According to the Athens PBA, the goal of this campaign is to take stress off of families and provide children with quality items that are on par with what their classmates have. School faculty and resource officers choose the children that will be helped during Sirens for Santa, so families don’t have to sign up. The chosen children’s families are contacted and asked to provide a list of specific things their children need. These items are then purchased and distributed right before Christmas.

More than $66,000 has gone towards helping 276 children since Sirens for Santa began in 2015. The police hope to help at least 40 more children this holiday season.

Athens residents and businesses can make monetary or toy donations by stopping by the Athens Township Municipal Office. Those who would like to mail checks can make them payable to the Athens Township PBA and write “Sirens for Santa” in the memo. The checks should be mailed to the Athens Township PBA, 45 Herrick Ave, Sayre, Pa. 18840.

Sayre residents and businesses can send donations to 234 S. Lehigh Ave, Sayre, Pa. 18840.

The Sayre PBA said that they would not be able to help those in need without the generous donations from community members.