ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Pa. Department of Transportation announced another project that will close a road in Athens as construction comes back in full swing in time for the warmer weather.

PennDOT announced the replacement project of a large pipe with a box culvert on Mile Lane Road (Route 4020) in Athens Township that will start on Monday, April 4. Crews will start by “spanning an unnamed tributary to Tutelow Creek” at the intersection of Tutelow Creek Road, the announcement said.

The road will be closed during the project, and work is expected to last until early June. There will be a detour in place using Route 220 south to Wolcott Hollow Road (Route 4018) and back to the Mile Lane Road intersection. PennDOT reminded drivers to use 511pa.com for the latest updates and to drive with caution while expecting delays.