ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A family in Athens Township is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

The home on Wilawana Road in Athens Township was destroyed in the blaze on Sunday, August 7, 2022, according to the GoFundMe set up for the family. Photos from the scene of the fire show extensive damage to the trailer home.

The GoFundMe is looking to raise $5,000 for the family of five. The family is also looking for any and all donations, especially clothes for the parents and their three kids.

18 News has reached out to the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company for more details on the fire and is waiting to hear back.