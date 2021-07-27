Athens man charged after Bradford County bar shooting, claimed to have “bodies” in New Jersey

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Juan Barbosa, 47, has been charged after a shooting at the Milltown Inn on Monday night.

According to Sayre Police, an intoxicated Barbosa allegedly told patrons inside the bar that he “had bodies” in New Jersey. He then removed a handgun from his person and loaded it, but then put the gun away.

Barbosa later removed the gun once again and stated how many bodies he had in New Jersey. Patrons inside the bar wrestled Barbosa to the ground and during the struggle, he fired one shot towards the patrons. The shot hit a wall and no one was injured.

Barbosa was charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, simple assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person.

Barbosa was arraigned before District Justice Todd Carr of Towanda and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500,000 bail.