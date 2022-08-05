ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Athens man has been convicted on sexual abuse charges following an incident that happened in 2020 involving a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Dion D. Derrig, 60, of Athens, was found guilty of the crime of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. The incident occurred on September 11, 2020, in the town of Chemung.

Derrig was found not guilty of Attempted Rape in the First Degree and Attempted Kidnapping in the Second Degree.

For the conviction, Derrig faces a potential maximum sentence of seven years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for September 26, 2022.

The original report from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, states that Derrig had an encounter with the 14-year-old victim when attempting to buy a vehicle parked at the victim’s home. At one point, Derrig pinned her to the ground and assaulted her.