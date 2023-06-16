ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – An Athens man is headed to prison and will register as a sex offender after a child sex abuse case from almost two years ago.

Benjamin Wheeler, 27, was sentenced to 16-35 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for an Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse charge, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The DA’s Office said the sentencing stemmed from an incident in Athens Borough from early August 2021. Wheeler was arrested a year later, in August 2022, and accused of engaging in sexual acts with a child under 13.

At the time of his arrest, the criminal complaint filed by police also said Wheeler had explicit images on his phone that he admitted to taking himself, some as early as the morning of the arrest. The criminal complaint also said Wheeler admitted to sharing images with other people.