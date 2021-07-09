Athens man sentenced on drug charges and resisting arrest

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — Jordan Comstock, 22, of Athens was sentenced for 30 days to 6 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for drug charges and resisting arrest.

Comstock was arrested on Oct. 6 after a vehicle stop in the Village of Waverly.

According to Waverly Police, a 9mm handgun and ammunition were located in the glove compartment of the vehicle during the traffic stop on Chemung Street.

Police also allege that there were four grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Comstock will also be on probation for 12 months after serving his sentence.