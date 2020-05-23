Athens Police seek help for Walmart theft suspect

ATHENS, P.A. (WETM) – The Athens Police Department is investigating a theft and is asking for your help in identifying an adult male.

The theft occured on March 22nd at the Walmart in Athens. Officer Serfas is currently investigating the incident and the Athens Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a man that is a suspect and locating him.



Anyone who has information on the man’s identity or wherabouts can contact Officer Serfas at 570-888-2200 or email him at jserfas@athenstownship.org