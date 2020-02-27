Athens Township Recycling Center shutting down

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens Township Recycling Center on Herrick Avenue will be closing, effective March 1, 2020.

The Athens Township Supervisors say they came to this “tough decision” because the center was losing money.

We have always lost money on the recycling center, but we kept it going because it was a great service not just to our residents, but to anyone who wanted to use the center.

Staffing has been a concern for the last few years. We have been very fortunate to have an amazing group of high school kids that have kept the center going. We need to have an adult overseeing the center when it is open to make sure residents are doing things properly and orderly, not only to make sure regulations are followed, but for the safety of the workers and the patrons. The kids try their very best to do that, but it’s a losing battle. Now with spring sports, school plays and other functions gearing up, we have a hard time keeping the center staffed. These are high school kids who should be doing high school things and we support that! We have substitutes, but most of them are involved in things, too. We just cannot keep up with things anymore – not for lack of trying!

We know this will be an inconvenience to those that faithfully use the recycling center, and we sincerely regret having to take this course of action. Sayre Borough has a recycling center by Riverfront Park that is available for use. You may also wish to contact your garbage service to see if they offer recycling service. We apologize for this disruption, and we thank you for your understanding.

Athens Township Supervisors