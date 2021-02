SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company will be holding a drive-thru “polar chicken BBQ” on Feb. 27, 2021.

Half a chicken is $7 and you can get salt potatoes, baked beans, and a roll added for a $10 meal.

The BBQ will run from 11 a.m. until meals are sold out, and preorders are encouraged.

Orders can be placed through the virtual order form or by calling 570-423-7599.